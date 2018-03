Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Malaysian authorities will give the dead body of Kim Jong-nam to North Korea.

Report informs citing the TASS, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He noted that the corpse will be given as soon as all the necessary procedures will finish.

Kim Jong-nam, half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was assassinated at the airport of Kuala Lumpur this week.