Madagascar military leader sworn in as president after youth-led protests

    Other countries
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 13:17
    Colonel Michael Randrianirina has been sworn in as the new president of Madagascar, days after a military takeover on the Indian Ocean nation, Report informs via BBC.

    He succeeds ousted President Andry Rajoelina, who fled the country and was later impeached following weeks of youth-led protests demanding greater accountability from his government.

    The ceremony took place at the Constitutional Court in the capital, Antananarivo, where a large crowd gathered to watch - including those who spearheaded the protests.

    When taking power on Tuesday, he said the military would form a government and hold elections within two years.

    Ahead of Friday's swearing-in, he added that reforming the electoral commission and cleaning up the voters' roll were essential before fresh elections could be held, according to news site L'Express de Madagascar.

    Madagascar Michael Randrianirina military takeover
    Madaqaskarda keçid dövrünün prezidenti təsdiqlənib
    Рандрианирина стал президентом Мадагаскара переходного периода

