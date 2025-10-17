Madagascar military leader sworn in as president after youth-led protests

Colonel Michael Randrianirina has been sworn in as the new president of Madagascar, days after a military takeover on the Indian Ocean nation, Report informs via BBC.

He succeeds ousted President Andry Rajoelina, who fled the country and was later impeached following weeks of youth-led protests demanding greater accountability from his government.

The ceremony took place at the Constitutional Court in the capital, Antananarivo, where a large crowd gathered to watch - including those who spearheaded the protests.

When taking power on Tuesday, he said the military would form a government and hold elections within two years.

Ahead of Friday's swearing-in, he added that reforming the electoral commission and cleaning up the voters' roll were essential before fresh elections could be held, according to news site L'Express de Madagascar.