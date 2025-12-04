Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Macron proposes moratorium on attacks on Ukraine's power grid for winter

    Other countries
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 10:06
    Macron proposes moratorium on attacks on Ukraine's power grid for winter

    French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed a moratorium on attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure for the coming winter, Report informs referring to foreign media.

    He made the remark during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, which were broadcast on YouTube.

    "We must join forces to achieve, as soon as possible, at a minimum, a ceasefire in the form of a moratorium on attacks targeting infrastructure for the coming winter," he stated.

    Makron Ukraynanın enerji şəbəkəsinə zərbələrə moratorium tətbiqini təklif edib
    Макрон предложил ввести мораторий на удары по энергосети Украины на зиму

