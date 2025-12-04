Macron proposes moratorium on attacks on Ukraine's power grid for winter
Other countries
- 04 December, 2025
- 10:06
French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed a moratorium on attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure for the coming winter, Report informs referring to foreign media.
He made the remark during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, which were broadcast on YouTube.
"We must join forces to achieve, as soon as possible, at a minimum, a ceasefire in the form of a moratorium on attacks targeting infrastructure for the coming winter," he stated.
Latest News
11:38
Russia to join first G20 Sherpa meeting under US presidencyRegion
11:36
Azerbaijan plans to engage 17,000 participants in Volunteer Week 2025Domestic policy
11:28
Azerbaijan plans to hold Olympiad dedicated to Yusif MammadaliyevEducation and science
11:25
Minister: Yusif Mammadaliyev's research made huge contribution to Azerbaijani scienceEducation and science
11:00
Photo
Ambassador: Czech Republic welcomes Azerbaijan's initiatives in South Caucasus as basis for limiting external influences - INTERVIEWForeign policy
10:59
Azerbaijan sees double-digit growth in social insurance contributionsBusiness
10:54
Photo
Azerbaijan, S. Korea mull sustainable financing issuesFinance
10:50
Putin to hold his marathon press conference on December 19Region
10:49