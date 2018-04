Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ The citizen of Lithuania arrested on charges of espionage, was accused of collaboration with the secret police in Belarus. Report informs citing Lenta.ru, this was stated by the Deputy Prosecutor General of Lithuania Darius Raulušaitis on a press conference.

According to the Lithuanian media, the detainee was a resident of Vilnius. He worked in one of the government agencies related to aviation. According to the Lithuanian State Security Department, being recruited, he collected information about civilian and military aircraft.

The name of the detainee has not been revealed.

The operation to expose a spy took about three years.