Lithuania's president signs decree to sack healthcare minister for bribery

Baku. 10 Febaruary. REPORT.AZ/ Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaitė has signed a decree to dismiss Rimantė Šalaševičiūtė, a social democrat, from the post of healthcare minister, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

Earlier, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė and PM Algirdas Butkevičius, demanded the resignation of Ms Rimantė Šalaševičiūtė after she confessed live that that several years ago she bribed a medical personnel.

In a radio interview, Šalaševičiūtė said that “five or six years ago” she also “took an envelope,” when her relative needed medical assistance, Verslo zinios reports.

“I think in this situation the Minister must resign,” President Dalia Grybauskaitė said earlier.