Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Lithuania resumes traffic through Šalčininkai border crossing

    Other countries
    • 25 October, 2025
    • 16:31
    Lithuania resumes traffic through Šalčininkai border crossing

    Lithuania has resumed traffic through the Šalčininkai (Benyakoni) border checkpoint, BelTA has learned, Report informs.

    The first cars crossed the border approximately 14 hours after it was closed.

    As the State Border Committee of Belarus previously reported, on 24 October at 9:40 pm, Lithuania unilaterally halted the traffic through the Medininkai (Kamenny Log) and Šalčininkai (Benyakoni) border checkpoints.

    Lithuania Belarus Šalčininkai border crossing
    Литва открыла границу с Беларусью после временного закрытия

    Latest News

    17:04

    US State Department officials to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan

    Region
    16:55

    Olive Festival to be held in Baku's Icherisheher

    Cultural policy
    16:39

    Magnitude 6.3 quake strikes Russia's Kamchatka region

    Other countries
    16:31

    Lithuania resumes traffic through Šalčininkai border crossing

    Other countries
    16:28

    Farid Shafiyev: Azerbaijan strengthened its image as reliable partner

    Foreign policy
    16:18

    US could hit Russia with more sanctions to end Ukraine war

    Other countries
    16:04

    Azerbaijan imports 42,303 tons of rice in nine months

    Business
    15:54

    Thai PM to sign Cambodia ceasefire deal, skips summits over royal death

    Other countries
    15:41

    Trump mulls over potential strikes on drug facilities in Venezuela

    Other countries
    All News Feed