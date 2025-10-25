Lithuania resumes traffic through Šalčininkai border crossing

Lithuania has resumed traffic through the Šalčininkai (Benyakoni) border checkpoint, BelTA has learned, Report informs.

The first cars crossed the border approximately 14 hours after it was closed.

As the State Border Committee of Belarus previously reported, on 24 October at 9:40 pm, Lithuania unilaterally halted the traffic through the Medininkai (Kamenny Log) and Šalčininkai (Benyakoni) border checkpoints.