Libya blast death toll now reaches 70

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll from a blast at a military training camp in the northwestern Libyan city of Zliten has reached 70, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

Earlier in the day, the broadcaster reported that a car bomb had exploded at the camp area when more than 100 people were present for a military training.

Previous reports said the death toll stood at 46 people.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack yet.