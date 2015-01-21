 Top
    Lavrov: Struggle against terrorism must be conducted on a basis of international law

    The Syrian government acts as a real ally of the fight against terrorism

    Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The struggle against terrorism must be conducted on basis of international law."

    Report informs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated it at the annual press conference while commenting on the Israeli bombardment of the territory of Syria that several militants groups "Dzhebhat en Nusra".

    According to him, the bombing of the territory of another state, even under the pretext of combating terrorism without the consent of the state or the UN Security Council, is illegitimate: "The Syrian government acts as a natural ally of the fight against terrorism. The process of destruction of chemical weapons showed that Syria can be a reliable partner and carefully takes its obligations."

    Russian Foreign Minister also noted the role of Iran in solving important regional issues.

