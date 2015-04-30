Lavrov stresses necessity of Kiev’s stable direct dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ The top diplomats of Russia and the United States, Sergey Lavrov and John Kerry, have supported the formation of four working subgroups within the Contact Group on Ukraine. Report informs referring to the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry following a phone conversation between Lavrov and Kerry.

"The ministers voiced support to the formation of four working subgroups of the Contact Group and the soonest possible start of their practical work with the purpose of strict implementation by the sides of all provisions of the February 12 Minsk agreements, including observing the ceasefire regime and withdrawal of heavy armaments, conducting a constitutional reform in Ukraine, solution of humanitarian and economic problems," the Ministry said.

Lavrov particularly stressed the necessity of Kiev’s stable direct dialogue on these issues with Donetsk and Lugansk.