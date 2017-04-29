Kyrgyzstan declares a day of mourning for killed during landslide

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ April 30 in Kyrgyzstan is declared a day of mourning for those killed under a landslide in Uzgen of Osh oblast.

Report informs citing Interfax, the corresponding decree was signed by President Almazbek Atambayev.

"The tragedy claimed the lives of our citizens. For the entire people of Kyrgyzstan, this is a heavy loss. State bodies are conducting rescue work to find victims and bodies of the deceased, measures are being taken to provide support to their relatives and friends", the document says.

According to initial reports, 24 people died as a result of the landslide.