Kurdish autonomy in Iraq: Turkish camps established with permission of Iraqi government

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Bashiqa and Duberdan camps were founded with the permission of the Iraqi government and Defense Ministry.

Report informs citing Haber7, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Spokesman Safin Dizayi said.

According to him, Turkish experts had started training Mosul police and volunteer forces.

He declared that these camps had been visited by the Iraqi defense minister and the KRG presidency and government is not aware of the existence of any program other than this one.

Notably, 500 servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces were sent to Bashiqa of Mosul province. They conduct military exercises for militants of the Kurdish Autonomous Region in northern Iraq, to fight against Daesh.