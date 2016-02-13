Kerry: Russia Sanctions to Stay Until Minsk Deals Fully Implemented

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ US and EU sanctions against Russia will stay in force until the Minsk peace agreements on Ukraine are fully implemented, US Secretary of State John Kerry said Saturday, Report citing Sputniknews.

"I am confident that Europe and the United States are going to continue to stand united, both in sustaining sanctions for as long as they are necessary, and in providing needed assistance to Ukraine until the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine is protected through the full implementation of the Minsk agreements," Kerry said at the Munich Security Conference.