Katz: Destruction of tunnels to be main task after return of hostages
Other countries
- 12 October, 2025
- 10:57
Israel's main task after the return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza will be the destruction of Hamas' tunnels in the enclave, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a post on X.
According to Report, Katz said this will be done both directly by the Israel Defense Forces and with the help of an international mechanism that will be established under the leadership and supervision of the United States.
Latest News
11:10
Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of SpainForeign policy
11:07
Qarabag climb 14 more spots in world club rankingsFootball
10:57
Katz: Destruction of tunnels to be main task after return of hostagesOther countries
10:29
Erdogan to visit Egypt for Gaza peace summitRegion
10:06
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry extends condolences to QatarForeign policy
09:55
Water crisis hits 27,000 villages across IranRegion
09:44
Photo
Spiritual Values Week kicks off in KarabakhDomestic policy
09:30
Photo
Students of Azerbaijani language school in US receive certificatesForeign policy
09:19