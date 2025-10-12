Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Katz: Destruction of tunnels to be main task after return of hostages

    • 12 October, 2025
    • 10:57
    Katz: Destruction of tunnels to be main task after return of hostages

    Israel's main task after the return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza will be the destruction of Hamas' tunnels in the enclave, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a post on X.

    According to Report, Katz said this will be done both directly by the Israel Defense Forces and with the help of an international mechanism that will be established under the leadership and supervision of the United States.

    Kats girovların qaytarılmasından sonra HƏMAS-a aid tunellərin məhv ediləcəyini açıqlayıb
    Кац: Главной задачей после возвращения заложников будет уничтожение туннелей

