Kabul bomb attack: Dead and injured reported

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ At least one person was killed and eight injured in an explosion took rocked Kabul’s famous Massoud Square on Tuesday.

Report informs, TOLOnews reported on Tuesday.

Buildings in the area also sustained considerable damage due to the explosion.

The blast happened at the entrance to a Kabul Bank branch, not far from the U.S. embassy. According to preliminary data, the suicide bomber activated the explosive, after being seen by the guards.

The wounded were taken to the hospital.