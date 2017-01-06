 Top
    John Kerry steps down

    US Secretary of State will resign on January 20 together with Barack Obama administration

    Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State John Kerry will step down as a public officer after resignation on January 20.

    Report informs, Kerry told at a press conference in Washington.

    73-year-old Kerry has been serving as a secretary of state since February 2013 and he will resign on January 20 together with Barack Obama administration.

    Notably, John Kerry served as a Massachusetts Senator for 30 years. However, J.Kerry put forward his candidacy from Democratic Party during US presidential elections in 2004, he lost to George Bush, who was elected president for a second term. 

