Jo Cox MP death: Thomas Mair in court on murder charge

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ The man charged with the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox has appeared in court and been remanded in custody, Report informs citing BBC.

Thomas Mair gave his name as "Death to traitors, freedom for Britain" when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Mrs Cox, 41, was shot and stabbed in Birstall, West Yorkshire, on Thursday.

Mr Mair, 52, is also charged with GBH, possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of an offensive weapon.