Jeep burned down in Florida by new Samsung Galaxy Note 7

A Florida, the US, family is out a Jeep Cherokee and a brand new cell phone after a Samsung Galaxy Note 7 left on a charger allegedly burst into flames on Monday and destroyed both itself and the Jeep.

Report informs referring to the ABC News, Nathan Dornacher and his wife Lydia were cruising garage sales in St. Petersburg, Florida on Labor Day with their daughter and their service dog. They stopped at home to unload a desk they'd purchased earlier. While they got the desk out of the Cherokee's hatch Nathan left his shiny new Galaxy Note 7 charging in the Jeep's center console. When the family went to leave again to run more errands, they were shocked to see that the Jeep's interior was engulfed in flames and thick black smoke was pouring out of the panel gaps.

The St. Petersburg Fire department responded to the Dornachers', but it was too late for the Cherokee. The fire destroyed the vehicle, which was dearly loved by Nathan and heavily modified with aftermarket equipment.

Samsung now works on the accident.

The Galaxy Note 7 has gained a nasty reputation for spontaneous combustion since its release in August. Samsung has recalled the phone in ten countries after thirty-five instances of Galaxy Note 7s catching fire or exploding for no good reason were confirmed in September.