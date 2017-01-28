Jean-Marc Ayrault: France and Germany concern over decisions by Trump

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Some decisions of new US president Donald Trump cause concern in Paris and Berlin.

Report informs referring to TASS, French foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said following a meeting with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel.

Ayrault noted, France particularly concerned over his move to restrict refugee arrivals to US from number of countries.

“Welcoming refugees who are fleeing war is part of our duty. But there are a lot of other issues that are causing us concern”, told the minister without any detailed comment.