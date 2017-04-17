Japan prepares bill to abdicate emperor from throne

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Government of Japan is preparing a draft of a special law to submit to the Parliament on May 19 that would allow Emperor Akihito to leave the throne and transfer it to his heir.

Report informs referring to Japanese agency Kyodo citing an informed source.

According to him, the Japanese Government hopes to adopt this law until the end of the current parliamentary session, which will end on June 18.

The law will concern only the current 83-year-old Emperor Akihito, who last year wished to leave the throne, despite the fact that the Japanese legislation does not provide such an opportunity.

It is assumed that Crown Prince Naruhito will take his place.