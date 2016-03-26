Italy demands truth from Egypt in murder of Italian student in Cairo

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ Italy has cast doubt on Egypt’s explanation for the murder of Italian student Giulio Regeni, after Egyptian police said they had killed four gang members and found the victim’s passport at one of their apartments. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

“Italy insists: we want the truth,” said Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni on his Twitter feed late Friday, while prosecutors in Rome rejected the latest conclusions of the Italian probe.

Italian media and western diplomatic sources in Cairo have voiced suspicions that Egyptian security services kidnapped and tortured to death the Cambridge University graduate whose mutilated body was found in Cairo in January.

On Thursday Egyptian police said they had identified people linked to Regeni’s murder, after killing four members of a criminal gang and finding the victim’s passport at one of their apartments.

Regeni disappeared on January 25 in central Cairo. His body was found nine days later on the side of a motorway, badly mutilated and showing signs of torture.

Rome prosecutor Giuseppe Pignatone said in a statement that “details communicated so far are not satisfactory to shed light on the death of Giulio Regeni. Investigations must therefore continue.”

According to Italian government sources, premier Matteo Renzi has promised the parents of the young student that Rome will continue to put pressure on Egypt to establish the full truth behind his death.