Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers have shot two Palestinians who had attacked them with knives in the West Bank, the Israeli army’s press service said, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

"Earlier, two assailants attempted to stab IDF forces at security crossing near Beka'ot. Forces shot assailants, stopping attack," the IDF spokesperson wrote on Twitter.