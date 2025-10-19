Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Israel's Netanyahu orders 'strong action' against militant targets in Gaza

    Other countries
    • 19 October, 2025
    • 16:58
    Israel's Netanyahu orders 'strong action' against militant targets in Gaza

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the country's security forces to take "strong action" against militant targets in the Gaza Strip, accusing Hamas of breaching the ceasefire, Report informs via AFP.

    "Following a ceasefire violation by Hamas, Prime Minister Netanyahu held consultations with the defence minister and senior security officials and instructed to take strong action against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

    Benjamin Netanyahu Hamas Gaza militant targets ceasefire
    Netanyahu orduya Qəzzadakı radikallara qarşı qəti addımlar atmağı əmr edib
    Нетаньяху поручил принять меры против объектов радикалов в Газе

    Latest News

    17:20

    US deploys special ops forces near Venezuela

    Other countries
    17:07

    Azerbaijan to participate in EC meeting of foreign ministers

    Foreign policy
    16:58

    Israel's Netanyahu orders 'strong action' against militant targets in Gaza

    Other countries
    16:42

    China accuses US of carrying out cyberattacks on national time centre

    Other countries
    16:19

    Hamas rejects US accusations of violating Gaza ceasefire

    Other countries
    15:56

    Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer sets new Bundesliga record

    Football
    15:37

    Azerbaijan, Armenia parliamentary speakers to meet in Switzerland

    Region
    15:19
    Video

    Qarabag coach Gurban Gurbanov not willing to move to 'a bigger club' currently

    Media
    15:05

    Germany recalls ambassador from Georgia for consultations amid tensions

    Region
    All News Feed