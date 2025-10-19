Israel's Netanyahu orders 'strong action' against militant targets in Gaza
- 19 October, 2025
- 16:58
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the country's security forces to take "strong action" against militant targets in the Gaza Strip, accusing Hamas of breaching the ceasefire, Report informs via AFP.
"Following a ceasefire violation by Hamas, Prime Minister Netanyahu held consultations with the defence minister and senior security officials and instructed to take strong action against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.
