IS Terrorists Use Czech Republic as Transit State

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ. Islamic State (IS) militants are using the Czech Republic as a transit country to move in and out of Europe, Czech media reported, referencing a security report by the nation's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Report informs.

According to the TV channel, the Czech Security Information Service (BIS) has detected several cases in the country of rising solidarity with IS ideology.

"The Czech Republic is currently a primary transit country for people involved in Islamic State [Daesh] activities. It has been recorded that they are using Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague to move around and some of them stay in the Czech Republic also. Several people were detained here and transferred for trial to states where they are resident," the CTK TV channel reported, citing the official security report.