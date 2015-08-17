​Iraqi army destroys up to 165 ISIS militants

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ As a result, the Iraqi Air Force air strikes and ground military operation disabled several armored personnel carriers and rocket launchers and destroyed up to 165 militants of the "Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant" terrorist organization.

Report informs citing Russian media, the Iraqi Air Force aircraft and the international coalition led by the United States, implemented 43 terrorist attacks on the positions, mainly on the outskirts of the city of Ramadi, where there is a fierce fighting.

During the air raids 45 extremists were killed.