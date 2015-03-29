​Iranian President called for the final steps in negotiations

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Six" international mediators must make the final steps on the way to reaching an agreement on its nuclear program. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"We have reached a sensitive stage. Iran has shown enough flexibility in the negotiations, now the other side must make the final steps," said Mr. Rouhani.

During the telephone conversation, both politicians stressed the need to lift the sanctions against Iran.

Another round of talks between the "six" (Russia, the USA, China, Great Britain, France and Germany) and Iran began in Lausanne, Switzerland on March 26. The Parties make diplomatic efforts for the development of the political agreement until the end of March and the comprehensive - until the end of June.