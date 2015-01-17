Iran Newspaper Shuts Down After #JesuisCharlie Headline Draws Condemnation

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Mardom-e Emrouz, an Iranian reformist newspaper, has been banned for publishing the headline "I am Charlie" on its front page.

“A firm confrontation with the desecration of the status of the Prophet Muhammad is the duty of every Muslim,” conservative parliament member Zohreh Tabibzadeh announced, in opposition to the newspaper, according to Al-Monitor.

Officials previously condemned the newspaper for the headline, with legislators threatening the Minister of Culture with impeachment if she does not act on the matter, according to Fars News

Report informs citing AFP, The headline was part of a George Clooney interview, and was quoting his support for the newspaper.

The newspaper's editor, Mohammad Ghouchani, said in an interview that the cover was created before Charlie Hebdo printed the Muhammad cartoon, according to Al-Monitor.

Iran officially condemned the attacks on the Charlie Hebdo newspaper, but also takes a highly critical stance on its publications of Muhammad, which are considered insulting to Muslims.