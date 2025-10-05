Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 36

    • 05 October, 2025
    • 17:53
    Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 36

    The number of students confirmed dead after the collapse of an Islamic boarding school building in Indonesia rose to 36, from 16 a day earlier, the country's disaster mitigation agency said on Sunday, Report informs via Reuters.

    Efforts continued for a seventh day to search for the bodies of 27 students still declared missing - mostly teenage boys from the ages of 13 to 19 - trapped under the rubble, the agency said.

    Cranes were deployed to excavate debris and search and evacuation efforts were 60% complete, according to the agency, which said it expected to clear all debris and finish the search on Monday.

    The Al Khoziny school in the town of Sidoarjo in East Java province caved in last Monday, collapsing on top of hundreds of teenage students during afternoon prayers, its foundations unable to support ongoing construction work on its upper floors.

    Indonesia school accident
    İndoneziyada məktəbin uçması nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 36-ya çatıb
    Число погибших при обрушении школы в Индонезии возросло до 36

