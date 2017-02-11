India Successfully Tests Interceptor Missile

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ India conducted a successful test of a new interceptor missile as part of developing the country’s new Ballistic Missile Defense system, Defense Research Development Organization (DRDO) official said, Report informs citing the Sputniknews.

The missile, called PDV interceptor, was launched from Abdul Kalam Island at approximately 7:45 a.m. local time .

"PDV mission is for engaging the targets in the exo-atmosphere region at an altitude above 31 miles of Earth’s atmosphere. Both, the PDV interceptor and the two stage target missile, were successfully engaged,” the unnamed official told the agency.

The target of the interceptor was launched from a ship in the Bay of Bengal, more than 2000 kilometers away from the Abdul Kalam Island.

The PDV interceptor is a new missile developed by the DRDO as a replacement for the PAD missile, which is a part of the Indian two-layered ballistic missile defense system. The system includes two interceptor missiles – PAD/PDV for high altitude interception and AAD Missile for lower altitude interception.