IG militants burned 10 thousand books in Mosul

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Islamic State (IG) militants blew up the central library of the Iraqi city of Mosul, destroying about 10 thousand books, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

According to the director of the library, in an explosion three-storey building caught fire. In the courtyard of the library Islamists staged a bonfire of books and manuscripts, are the cultural heritage of Iraq.

Rare specimens for culture, philosophy and history are among destroyed editions.

IG militants stated that the books and manuscripts allegedly fueled dissent.

In turn, a member of the Board of Anbar province Adal al-Fahdaui said that in recent weeks, the radicals destroyed a few libraries, demolishing more than 100 thousand books stored in them.