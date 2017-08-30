 Top
    Hurricane related fatalities reach 30 in United States

    Officially authorities can’t name the exact number of deaths

    Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Death toll as a result of the tropical storm Harvey that hit Texas, reached 30 people.

    Report informs citing the TASS, the New York Times reported. 

    The publication refers to information received from local authorities. Data published by other US media on this subject varies, but most of them refer to figures that exceed 10 people. 

    Officially authorities can’t name the exact number of deaths.

    Harvey storm is the most powerful in the US over the past 12 years.

