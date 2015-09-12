​Hungarian authorities organize mobile courts for refugee-offenders

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Hungarian authorities organize a mobile group of judges and prosecutors, who will consider cases of refugee offenders at the border.

Report informs citing Russian media, this information was provided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Such mobile courts will include judges and prosecutors. They will have special carriages, where they will judge the perpetrators. In order not to carry violators into depth of our territory, and not to waste time, the courts will be held near the border," - said the representative of the Ministry of Interior.

The first courts will start working in the Reske and Ashotthalom regions on the Serbian border next week.

On September 15 a package of new Hungarian law on refugees and borders will enter into force. Illegal border crossing will be a crime.