Hundred thousands of civilians fled their homes in South Sudan

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Due to day-by-day growing violence in the South Sudan, hundred thousands of civilians had to flee their homes in the north of Unity province.

Report informs referring to "Anadolu" news agency, the UN's humanitarian affairs director, Tobi Lancer said it.

According to him, mostly, the residents of Guit, Ngor and Nhialdu regions were exposed to violence. The UN representative said that currently, residents should be engaged in growing corn, but violence cases cause serious problems for them. In accordance with 'International Humanitarian Law', the parties in conflict must not harm the residents," he stressed.