Hong Kong lowers storm warning, but more than 100 flights disrupted

More than 100 flights were expected to be disrupted in Hong Kong on Sunday due to Typhoon Matmo, with up to 27 potentially cancelled, according to the Airport Authority, Report informs via South China Morning Post.

The Observatory downgraded the No 3 typhoon warning to the No 1 standby signal at 3.40pm (GMT+8) on Sunday as Matmo moved away from the city.

"With Matmo departing, the weather will improve over the coast of Guangdong on the Mid-Autumn Festival [on Monday]," it said.

The Airport Authority said that as of 8.30am it anticipated 27 flight cancellations and 81 delays caused by the typhoon.

"[The authority] advises passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information and allow sufficient time for travelling to the airport when their seats and flight time are confirmed," it said.

Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways and Hong Kong Airlines have warned passengers that flights may be affected by the typhoon.

Greater Bay Airlines has announced delays to 13 flights departing from or arriving in Hong Kong, scheduled for Sunday.

According to the airport"s website, the cancelled flights included two outbound ones to Haikou and three inbound ones from the Chinese city on the northern coast of Hainan Island.

Haikou has been under the highest Red Rain Warning since around 9am as Matmo approached.

Matmo made landfall in Xuwen County, Zhanjiang, Guangdong, as a severe typhoon at 2.50pm, with a maximum sustained wind speed near the centre of 151.2 km/h (94mph), according to the China Meteorological Administration.

It has prompted the mainland authorities to issue its top Red Typhoon Warning for the first time this year.

In Macau, the No 8 typhoon warning signal was issued at 2am on Sunday, which brought the gaming hub"s ground public transport to a halt.

The warning was downgraded to No 3 at 1pm.

The Ngong Ping 360 cable car attraction said its services had been suspended under the No 3 signal but would resume once the weather improved.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort also confirmed the park would open with limited operations as all outdoor attractions would be suspended under the No 3 signal.

Matmo, meaning "heavy rain" in the Chamorro language of Guam, is the 12th cyclone to prompt a warning signal in Hong Kong this year, the most since 1946.

However, the Observatory also earlier warned that the typhoon season was not yet over, as the sea surface temperature in the western Pacific Ocean is expected to be higher than average from October to early November, which will be conducive to tropical cyclones and their entry into the South China Sea.