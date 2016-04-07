Hillary Clinton: If I’m their president, China is going to have to toe the line

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ In a stem-winding speech to the AFL-CIO union, Clinton says, “I’ve gone toe-to-toe with Chinese leaders on some of the toughest issues we’ve faced … I know how they operate,” she said during a campaign speech in Pennsylvania. “And they know that if I’m their president, they’re going to have to toe the line.”

Report informs citing the foreign media, the US Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said.

Clinton made a handful of promises, vowing to get tough with China, accusing it of breaking trade rules which, she insisted, would be enforced in her administration.

She also alluded to Donald Trump’s rhetoric on trade, suggesting that he didn’t have a record of political accomplishment on the issue.

“We need a president who doesn’t just complain about trade. We need a president who knows how to compete against the rest of the world and win for America and American workers,” she said.

Trump, she insisted, didn’t know anything about the problems working people faced.

“It’s time he gets out of one of those towers named for himself and start talkin’ to folks who are like workin’ for a living all over, right?” she said.

“When the transpacific partnership was finally completed, and we could all see what was in it, I opposed it,” she said. “Because I didn’t think I could look in the eyes of any American worker and say this deal will create more jobs and raise your wages.”

She warned that the Chinese economy has stalled, warning that their abusive behavior could get even worse if they were under pressure.

“The next president has to understand the games Beijing plays and be prepared to stop it,” she said.