President of Council of Europe summoned to Prosecutor's Office

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the Council of Europe Donald Tusk has been summoned once again to the Prosecutor's Office in Poland, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Lawyer Roman Giertych, representing the interests of Donald Tusk on the case about the investigated cooperation between the Polish Special Services and the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), has confirmed the information.

The local media outlets note that call Donald Tusk to the Prosecutor's Office is not related to the investigations in regard to which he earlier testified as a witness.

The head of the Council of Europe is to appear in the Prosecutor's Office on August 3. Donald Tusk's status is not being clarified.

Earlier, Donald Tusk was summoned to the Polish Prosecutor's Office; the interrogation on April 19 lasted for about 8 hours. The case was related to the cooperation of Poland's military counter-intelligence with the FSB.