Manager of airline detained in investigation into Chapecoense plane crash

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ LaMia Airline's general manager,Gustavo Vargas Gamboa arrested in Bolivia, along with two other officers and taken to the prosecutor's office in Santa Cruz.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, total of six people are under investigation, preventive measures will be taken against three of them.

The investigation is also underway against co-owner of LaMia Marco Rocha. The third owner of the company, the pilot Miguel Quiroga was killed in a plane crash. He is suspected of negligence, because he has not provided aircraft with additional fuel and the cause of the tragedy, experts said was a lack of fuel in tanks of liner.

Notably, as a result of LaMia crash in Colombian city of Medellín, members of Brazil's soccer team Chapecoense tragically died.