Gunmen kill 13 civilians on a minibus in north Afghanistan

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ At least 13 people were killed by gunmen who attacked a minibus in north Afghanistan on Saturday, local officials said, Report informs citing Reuters.

All victims belonged to the largely Hazara ethnic minority, said Jafar Haidari, district governor of Zari in Balkh province, where the attack took place.

Last month gunmen kidnapped 12 Hazaras from a car in east Afghanistan, days after suspected Taliban fighters kidnapped and killed four Hazaras in the same province.

Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack.

Munir Ahmad Farhad, a spokesman for the Balkh governor, said an investigation team had been sent to the area.

Almost 5,000 civilians died in fighting and attacks in Afghanistan in the first half of 2015, the United Nations says, attributing around 70 percent of the killings to the Taliban.