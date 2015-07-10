Greece submits economic reform plan to Eurogroup

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Proposals from Greece to explain how it will meet conditions for a new international bailout loan were received on Thursday by Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, his spokesman said, Report informs citing foreign media.

“New Greek proposals received by Eurogroup President Dijsselbloem,” he tweeted. “Important for institutions to consider these in their assessment.”

He later added that Mr Dijsselbloem would offer no comment on the content of the proposals until an assessment of whether they formed a basis for negotiating a loan had been completed by the institutions responsible for the review.