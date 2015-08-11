 Top
    Greece reaches bailout deal, says Greek official

    The agreement should keep the country in the eurozone and avert bankruptcy

    Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ. Greece and its international creditors have agreed on a new multi-billion euro bailout deal, according to a Greek finance ministry official, Report informs citing BBC.

    "An agreement has been reached. Some minor details are being discussed right now," the official said.

    The deal was struck after marathon overnight talks between Greece and its lenders in Athens.

