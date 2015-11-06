Germany: at least 2 dead as train collides with vehicle

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ A passenger train collided with a tractor trailer towing a US Army truck at a railway crossing in southern Germany, local media reported. The train driver and the trailer driver were killed, while more than 20 people were injured, Report informs according to DPA agency.

The crash happened in Freihung, in eastern Bavaria, late Thursday. According to DPA news agency, it is now being assumed that the truck got stuck on the tracks and was hit by the train. The collision was followed by an explosion.

The train, which was heading from Nuremberg to the city of Weiden, collided with a "Romanian tractor trailer" towing a US Army truck, FOCUS Online reports, citing local police. The truck was being transported from the US military’s Grafenwöhr Training Area in Bavaria.