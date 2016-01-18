 Top
    Close photo mode

    German Defense Minister: Germany does not plan to deploy ground troops to Syria

    Ursula von der Leyen says, Germany has no intention to send ground troops to Syria to fight ISIS terror group

    Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Germany does not plan to deploy ground troops to Syria to fight the Daesh terror group, Report informs, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen told a local newspaper in an interview published Monday.

    "No, Western ground troops would be a wrong answer in this situation," von der Leyen told Bild in response to whether the West should send troops to Syria following the Daesh-linked terror attack in Istanbul.

    Training local forces to uphold security in the country and take full responsibility for stability is the right way forward, she added, citing the experience of military involvement in Iraq.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi