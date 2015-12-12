French FM: Climate deal 'final draft' reached in Paris

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Organisers of the climate talks in Paris say a final draft text has been reached after nearly two weeks of intensive negotiations.

Report informs referring to the BBC, an official in the office of French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told the AFP news agency the draft would be presented to ministers at 10:30 GMT.

No details of the proposed agreement have been released so far.

The tentative deal was reached nearly 16 hours after the talks had been scheduled to close.

"We have a text to present," the official said, adding that the draft would be now translated into the UN's six official languages.

Analysts say that this is not a done deal - it will only be finally adopted if there are no objections raised at Saturday morning's ministerial meeting, and even this is unlikely to come before afternoon in the French capital.

Mr Fabius, who has presided over the talks, had said earlier that the "conditions were never better" for a strong and ambitious agreement.