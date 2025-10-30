Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Former ambassador: US could fire Tomahawks into Venezuela

    Other countries
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 19:56
    Former ambassador: US could fire Tomahawks into Venezuela

    The United States could fire long-range cruise missiles into Venezuela to ratchet up the pressure on President Nicolás Maduro, a former US diplomat has warned, as doubts reign over just how far the White House will go amid a military build-up in the southern Caribbean, Report informs via Newsweek.

    US forces close to Venezuela may launch a series of Tomahawk cruise missiles at targeted sites in the South American country from outside of Caracas' territorial waters, John Feeley, former US ambassador to Panama who also served as the principal deputy assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere Affairs, told Newsweek.

    President Donald Trump's administration is almost two months into what it has characterized as an uncompromising crackdown on drug smuggling to the US, a strike campaign widely decried by Democrats and some Republicans, as well as United Nations experts and former officials as illegal under international law.

    The Trump administration insists the attacks are legal.

    Washington has publicly acknowledged strikes on at least 14 vessels in both the southern Caribbean and Pacific since early September. A total of 61 people have been killed, according to the administration.

    The US has dramatically increased its military presence in the southern Caribbean by deploying troops, aircraft, surface vessels and a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine to the region. The USS Gerald Ford, the Navy's newest and largest aircraft carrier, is en route to the southern Caribbean with all the aircraft and warships that accompany it. US bombers have repeatedly flown close to Venezuela's coastline in recent weeks.

    Tomahawk Venezuela
    KİV: ABŞ Venesuelaya "Tomahawk" raketləri ata bilər
    СМИ: США могут запустить ракеты Tomahawk по Венесуэле

    Latest News

    20:49
    Photo

    TIKA chairman met with Hikmat Hajiyev

    Foreign policy
    20:28
    Photo

    Zelenskyy and Fajon discuss PURL program

    Region
    20:18
    Photo
    Video

    Indestructible Partnership-2025 joint special forces exercise ends

    Military
    20:08

    Merz supports Türkiye's decision to acquire Eurofighter jets

    Other countries
    20:01

    EU celebrates 40 years of Schengen with 40,000 free travel passes for young Europeans

    Other countries
    19:56

    Former ambassador: US could fire Tomahawks into Venezuela

    Other countries
    19:33
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Paralympic athletes shine with two more golds at international tournament

    Individual sports
    19:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, NATO mull cooperation in demining

    Foreign policy
    19:01

    Hamas says it will hand over bodies of two Israeli hostages

    Other countries
    All News Feed