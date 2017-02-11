Floods affected nearly 40 thousand people in central Indonesia

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Up to 40,000 people have been caught in severe flooding following days of heavy rain in Indonesia, with 13 people killed after landslides on Bali. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Incessant rain in the past five days caused rivers on Sumbawa Island to break their banks and inundate seven sub-districts in West Nusa Tenggara province, the disaster mitigation agency said.

Dewa Made Indra, an agency official in Bali, said a new landslide in Subaya village on Friday killed one person.

Most of the victims were temporary sheltering at mosques and government offices while more than 8,000 others are still isolated and staying at their stilt houses in two sub-districts that are accessible by rubber boats.