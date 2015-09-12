​Finland intends to toughen migration policy

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Finnish Government plans to toughen the country's migration policy against due to the greatest crisis since the Second World War and the flow of refugees to Europe, Report informs citing Russian media.

"The tightening refers to subsidies paid to asylum-seekers and welfare of those who have received a residence permit", the Finnish Broadcasting Company Yle informed on Saturday.

Thus, the government plans to streamline migration, which is getting out of control. However, the Finnish authorities intend to improve the process of adaptation of legal migrants, in particular, the lawmakers took the initiative to provide language courses.