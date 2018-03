© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ The fate of Greece awaits France in economy. Report informs referring to Reuters, candidate for French presidency, former Prime Minister Francois Fillon said during his visit to Corsica.

"We are a bankrupt state with a debt of 2.2 trillion, 30,000 EUR for every Frenchman," he said.

According to Fillon, the fate of Spain, Italy, Portugal and even Greece awaits France.