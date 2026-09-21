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    SCIS opens malware analysis, digital forensics lab at AzTU

    ICT
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 11:32
    SCIS opens malware analysis, digital forensics lab at AzTU

    Azerbaijan's State Service of Special Communication and Information Security (SCIS) has opened a malware analysis and digital forensics laboratory at the Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU), Report informs, citing the State Service.

    The laboratory was established within the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation signed between SCIS and AzTU in 2022, and the relevant work on equipping the laboratory with modern specialized software and additional technological equipment was carried out jointly with the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

    The opening ceremony was attended by the Head of SCIS, Lieutenant General Ilgar Musayev, Rector of AzTU Vilayat Valiyev, and other guests.

    During the event, the winners of the regular competition, traditionally held by SCIS to assess the knowledge and skills of AzTU undergraduate and graduate students in the field of cybersecurity in the second semester of the 2025/2026 academic year, were also awarded.

    Cybersecurity Digital forensics State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan
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