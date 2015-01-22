 Top
    Explosion occurs near military base in Baghdad: 7 dead, 26 injured

    Rising of the number of victims is possible

    Baku. 22 January. REPORET.AZ/ As a result of the attack of suicide bomber to a military base near Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, 7 people were killed and 26 people were injured.

    Report informs referring to ITAR-TASS, the Iraq Ministry of Internal Affairs issued a statement.

    According to the statement, the accident occurred in the city Taji. Firstly, mined cars in front of the main gate of the military complex exploded and following it, two suicide bombers detonated themselves.

    The dead and injured are militants. An increase of the number of victims is possible.

