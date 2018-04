Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Appeals Chamber of Moldova upheld the decree of President Igor Dodon on the deprivation of the Moldovan citizenship of the former head of Romania Traian Basescu.

Report informs citing TASS, Moldovan presidential adviser on legal issues Maxim Lebedinsky said.

According to him, the court decision is final and not subject to appeal.

T.Basescu obtained Moldovan passport in November 2016.