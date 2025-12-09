EU reviewing early-stage cooperation proposal with Armenian military school

The cooperation memorandum between the European Security and Defence College (ESDC) and the Monte Melkonian military school is still at a very early stage and under review, EU foreign policy and security spokesperson Anita Hipper told Azerbaijani journalists, Report informs.

According to Hipper, no decision has yet been made on the matter.

"We are still in the academic assessment phase. The final decision must be taken by the College's Steering Committee, which includes representatives of all 27 EU member states," she said.

Responding to whether the agreement might ultimately not be signed, Hipper noted that it is too early to make assumptions:

"It is too early to speak about an outcome, as the matter remains in its initial stage. We cannot pre-judge the results."

Earlier, on December 4, it became known that the Armenian military-sports school named after terrorist Monte Melkonian had been included in the EU's Association of Military and Sports Schools, operating under the ESDC.

Representatives of Azerbaijani civil society subsequently appealed to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Magdalena Grono, and the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Marijana Kunjundzic, expressing public concern over the issue.