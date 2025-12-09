Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    EU reviewing early-stage cooperation proposal with Armenian military school

    Other countries
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 17:38
    EU reviewing early-stage cooperation proposal with Armenian military school

    The cooperation memorandum between the European Security and Defence College (ESDC) and the Monte Melkonian military school is still at a very early stage and under review, EU foreign policy and security spokesperson Anita Hipper told Azerbaijani journalists, Report informs.

    According to Hipper, no decision has yet been made on the matter.

    "We are still in the academic assessment phase. The final decision must be taken by the College's Steering Committee, which includes representatives of all 27 EU member states," she said.

    Responding to whether the agreement might ultimately not be signed, Hipper noted that it is too early to make assumptions:

    "It is too early to speak about an outcome, as the matter remains in its initial stage. We cannot pre-judge the results."

    Earlier, on December 4, it became known that the Armenian military-sports school named after terrorist Monte Melkonian had been included in the EU's Association of Military and Sports Schools, operating under the ESDC.

    Representatives of Azerbaijani civil society subsequently appealed to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Magdalena Grono, and the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Marijana Kunjundzic, expressing public concern over the issue.

    European Security and Defence College Anita Hipper Kaja Kallas Magdalena Grono Marijana Kunjundzic
    Anita Hipper: Aİ erməni hərbi liseyi ilə memorandumu araşdırır - hələlik qərar yoxdur
    Анита Хиппер: ЕС изучает меморандум с армянским военным лицеем — решения пока нет

    Latest News

    17:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces delegations hold working meeting

    Military
    17:38

    EU reviewing early-stage cooperation proposal with Armenian military school

    Other countries
    17:07

    Azerbaijan, UAE discuss implementation of digital financial solutions

    Finance
    17:02
    Photo

    Official banquet hosted in Bratislava in honor of President Ilham Aliyev - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    16:56

    Vakhtang Tsintsadze: Azerbaijan among Georgia's top investors in 3Q25

    Business
    16:43

    IATA estimates airline losses from supply chain issues at over $11B

    Infrastructure
    16:37

    Azerbaijan posts 7.3% surge in non-oil exports in 11 months

    Business
    16:23

    IATA: Jet fuel prices to fall in 2026, but airlines' environmental costs to continue to rise

    Energy
    16:09

    Baku hosts orientation day for third wave of Azad Mirzajanzada Development Program

    Business
    All News Feed